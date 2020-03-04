Roy Jones Jr. to attend BoxFan Expo during Canelo fight week in Las Vegas

RINGSIDE

Boxing legend & four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. has confirmed that he will appear at the sixth annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jones will hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at his booth during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, and Canelo vs. Jacobs.

Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States. http://boxfanexpo.com- @BoxFanExpo

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at: https://bitly.com/BoxingExpo2020

Jones will make his third appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and memorabilia. Jones will also have merchandise to sell for fans to enjoy.

Boxing Fans will have an opportunity to also take pictures with this Boxing living legend, considered by many as one of the greatest Pound for Pound and best Boxer of all time.

Jones joins Erik Morales, Michael Spinks and Jessie Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.