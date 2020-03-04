Jean Carlos Torres to feature on March 27 ‘A Puno Limpio’ card in Puerto Rico

RINGSIDE

The world ranked Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres will return to the ring in the main turn in “A Puño Limpio”, which will also have in action Néstor Bravo and Nicklaus Flaz in the co-main bouts on March 27 at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing to be broadcast on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.

“We return with A Puño Limpio on March 27, Lobo Torres in the main event in a fight that will bring his world opportunity closer.

“Prospects Néstor Bravo and Nicklaus Flaz will have good fights and we are working with the rest of the show to bring the best to the fans,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

Lobo Torres (18-0, 14 kos), who is ranked #7 by the WBO at 140 pounds and comes from the third defense of his WBO Latino title with a first round KO over Paraguayan Carlos Portillo, will expose his belt against an opponent to be announced.

Meanwhile, Néstor Bravo (18-0, 13 kos) will return to the ring in a 10-round fight at 135 pounds against an opponent to be determined. Bravo beat Colombian Rodolfo Puente by a second round KO in November, 2019.

Also at 10 rounds, the former member of the Puerto Rican National Team, Nicklaus Flaz (8-1, 6 kos) will fight versus an opponent to be defined at 147 pounds. Flaz comes from a KO win over Argentina’s Miguel Ángel Suárez in January.

More details of this event will be provided soon.