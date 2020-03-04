Floyd Mayweather and Deontay Wilder: Dream team to beat Tyson Fury?

World Boxing News

📸 Stewart Cook / Fox Sports

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has offered his services to Deontay Wilder in a bid to seek revenge against Tyson Fury in their July trilogy match-up.

Currently embarking on a UK Tour, Mayweather discussed the possibility of Wilder defeating Fury when the pair collide in Las Vegas once again.

Wilder was utterly dominated in the rematch, leading to Fury becoming a two-time heavyweight champion of the world.

Mayweather said: “If I train him. If I train him I can teach him how to win.”

‘Money’ made the comments on the back of posting a social media backing to Wilder upon suffering his first career loss.

“Win, Lose or Draw. Deontay @BronzeBomber is our brother that has accomplished many triumphs. As a community, we should all uplift and support him throughout it all.

“No matter what, you’re still a winner in my eyes, King!”

Mayweather was present in New York as Wilder defeated Dominic Breazeale. Then again in Las Vegas, as he blasted out Luis Ortiz.

FLOYD FACTS

Floyd “Money” Mayweather was born on February 24, 1977 in Michigan.

Mayweather Floyd possessed incredible speed, accuracy dedication and tenacity.

He applied the most important principle in boxing: to hit and not get hit.

Floyd developed, possessed and brilliantly guarded an impeccable, flawless, unbeatable style.

He retired undefeated with 50 wins and is considered among the best fighters in all boxing history.







His first championship triumph was when he contested the WBC super featherweight title on October 3, 1998 against reigning champion Genaro Hernandez.

He defended this title eight times. Then deciding to climb up to the lightweight division which was then ruled by José Luis Castillo. Floyd defeated him by unanimous decision. He then did it again.

Floyd defended crown on three successive occasions until 2005 when he fought WBC super lightweight champion Canadian Arturo Gatti stopping him in the 7th round.

Then, Floyd won the WBC welterweight title against Carlos Baldomir. On May 5, 2007, he faced Óscar De La Hoya with the WBC super welterweight title on the line, becoming a champion in five different categories

Floyd certainly faced and defeated elite rivals. Manny Pacquiao, Marcos Maidana, Saul Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, Juan Manuel Marquez, Ricky Hatton, Zab Judah, Jose Luis Castillo, Robert Guerrero, to name a few.