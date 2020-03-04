Dillian Whyte: Alexander Povetkin gave Anthony Joshua a lot of problems

Ringside

Dillian Whyte has pointed out the dangers he faces when taking on Russian Alexander Povetkin in Manchester on May 2.

Whyte will make the first defence of his WBC Interim Heavyweight World Title against Povetkin at Manchester Arena, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Brixton’s Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) landed the WBC Title with a unanimous decision win over Oscar Rivas in an exciting battle at The O2 in London back in July 2019 before travelling to Saudi Arabia in December where he outpointed former World Title challenger Mariusz Wach on the Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 undercard.

Russian dangerman Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs), an Olympic gold medallist and former WBA World Champion, proved that he still has what it takes to be a force in the Heavyweight division in 2019 with a win over Hughie Fury in August and a split decision draw with rising Heavyweight contender Michael Hunter in an all-out war in Diriyah.

“This is a great fight, Povetkin is an Olympic gold medallist, has loads of experience, he’s a former World Champion and he’s only lost to Joshua and Klitschko,” said Whyte.

“He is still very dangerous, he gave AJ a lot of problems and then beat Hughie Fury. I am not overlooking him at all, he will come in shape, he’s tough and very well-schooled.

“You only have to look at his resume to see that he’s always been considered as one of the most fearsome punchers in the Heavyweight division. He has big KO wins over Huck, Charr, Takam, Wach and Price. He also showed in Saudi Arabia that he still has a lot left in the tank and he is still very dangerous.

“I’ve got respect for him. But I’m on to maximum violence, straight animal instinct.

“I want to be Heavyweight Champion of the World so anywhere in the world is my lion’s den.

“If you aspire to be World Champion, you should be able to fight anywhere. Manchester is a great city with great fight fans. I’m looking forward to going back there.”







INFO

Tickets for Whyte vs. Povetkin are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200 and £400 (VIP).

Tickets go on sale to Fight Pass members from 10.00am on Thursday March 5 via StubHb (www.stubhub.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).

General Sale tickets are available to purchase from 10.00am on Friday March 6 via Manchester Arena (www.manchester-arena.com), StubHub and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).