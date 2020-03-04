Canelo heads back to T-Mobile Arena on May 2, confirmation imminent

World Boxing News

📸 DAZN

Canelo Alvarez is set to fight at the T-Mobile Arena on May 2nd, the sixth time the Mexican superstar has headlined the Las Vegas venue

As WBN previously revealed, Canelo approved talks with Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith for the date, with the former the hot favorite.

Canelo vs Saunders is firmly back on the agenda for the Cinco de Mayo date, which could be confirmed this week.

The pound for pound king will campaign at 168 pounds for his next fight, which will be classed as a unification.

Canelo wants a fighter who has more recently moved up in weight, rather than one who is fully acclimatized to super-middleweight.

Only just facing a much bigger test in Sergey Kovalev, Canelo is looking to have a more even playing field for his next outing.

Both Saunders and Smith fit the bill, although WBN understands the WBO champion has won the fight over the World Boxing Super Series winner.







BJS or SMITH

In terms of prestige and giving the fans a great fight for the spring, Saunders ticks all the boxes.

The undefeated two-weight world champion would bring an army of fans to the famous Nevada strip.

As usual, it’s all down to Canelo. And whether he wants to take what fans see as an easier option on the back of becoming a four-weight ruler last November.

Treading water since a win over David Lemieux, Saunders has been hopeful on Canelo for some time.

The Briton is just days away from sealing a career-defining outing, with Smith looking likely to be disappointed.

Smith’s only hope is a last-minute hitch between Golden Boy and Eddie Hearn, which seems destined not to happen.

Anfield was eyed for Smith in 2020, but instead, ‘Mundo’ could be heading back to a rematch with John Ryder instead.

That’s if ‘The Gorilla’ has his way. More will be revealed soon.