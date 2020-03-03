Josh Taylor vs Khongsong undercard begins to take shape, Nathan Gorman confirmed

RINGSIDE

THE SUPPORTING CAST to unified world super lightweight champion Josh Taylor’s return to Glasgow on Saturday May 2 is beginning to take shape with a press conference scheduled for Wednesday to unveil the line-up.

Headliner Taylor makes his first ring appearance since conquering the World Boxing Super Series, which saw him defeat the previously unbeaten Regis Prograis in the final to unite the IBF and WBA titles, as well as claim the coveted Ring Magazine belt.

The Tartan Tornado undertakes his mandatory challenge in Glasgow against the unbeaten Thai Apinun Khongsong and he will be on hand at The Hilton Grosvenor hotel in Glasgow at 2pm on Wednesday to discuss this huge title defence.

Elsewhere on the card, it has been announced that the unbeaten Willy Hutchinson (11-0, 7KOs) from Carstairs gets the opportunity to perform in front of a home audience. Scotland’s only World Amateur champion will fight for a first championship at super middleweight.

The British super flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (14-0, 4KOs) will make a first defence of his Lonsdale Belt on the night, having won his maiden domestic title by defeating Marcel Braithwaite for the vacant honour in December.

Edwards’ Steel City Gym teammate and also British champion Lee McGregor (8-0, 6KOs) will also make a first defence of his treasured belt. The bantamweight champion added the British to his Commonwealth title by defeating fellow Scot Kash Farooq in an epic struggle in November.

Undefeated super welterweight Troy Williamson (14-0-1, 11KOs) from Darlington will make a defence of his IBF European title, while popular heavyweight contender Nathan Gorman (16-1, 11KOs) will return to action following a first career setback against Daniel Dubois last July.

The stacked card will also feature Glasgow super lightweight Craig McIntyre (11-0-1, 4KOs), Uddingston super welterweight Michael McGurk (12-0, 3KOs), Coatbridge featherweight Mark McKeown (2-0), with Berwick-Upon-Tweed heavyweight Mitchell Barton making his professional debut and York’s hugely promising super welterweight George Davey (2-0) completing the line-up.

Tickets will be on general sale from midday on Wednesday via Ticketmaster

Ticket Prices:

£300 – Inner Ring Hospitality

£200 – Floor

£150 – Floor

£100 – Tier

£80 – Tier

£50 – Tier

£40 – Tier