EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury could fight Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte by Feb 2021

WBN has learned a potential three-fight opportunity exists whereby Tyson Fury would complete the remainder of his Top Rank contract by February 2021.

Fury’s United States promoter Bob Arum previously confirmed in an exclusive interview with WBN that Fury will fight Deontay Wilder for the third time in mid-July.

Arum was adamant Wilder’s contract would be honored despite interest in Fury from Anthony Joshua and his handler Eddie Hearn.

In a further update, Arum has now stated his belief that Joshua could be next on the agenda. This came after WBN questioned the timescale of fitting in AJ before a WBC mandated clash with Dillian Whyte.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman also says Joshua could be ratified as an opponent for Fury, provided the timescale suits all – including Whyte.

Sulaiman told WBN: “Tyson Fury is a new champion. He has one year to do any fights he wishes to contract on a voluntary basis.

“Now, Fury apparently has a rematch agreed with Wilder, but can fight Dillian Whyte or he can fight Anthony Joshua. He can fight any opponent (doesn’t have to be Wilder – within the next year), as I mentioned.”

Airing his views on Sulaiman’s comments, Arum made the revelation that Fury could consider fighting all three by the stipulated deadline.

“I agree with WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and what he has said regarding Tyson Fury,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Fury will fight Wilder in July. He could then possibly fight the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev Pulev winner in November. Then Dillian Whyte in February. Why not?” – added the Hall of Famer.

It’s certainly a heavy schedule for Fury to undertake. As things stand, ‘The Gypsy King’ is yet to publicly state his solid intentions to face Wilder again.

As we all know, Fury is his own man. The 31-year-old may not be fully on board with another battle with Wilder despite the contract that remains in place.







CONFIRMATION

UK representative Frank Warren has come out to substantiate that the trilogy is on, although Fury will need to put something out soon for the sake of full clarity.

In the past, a contracted rematch with Wladimir Klitschko was negated on by Fury, who didn’t see the point of going over old ground with the Ukrainian.

Fury then spiraled out of control. He spent the next two and a half years out of action. It can then be added that wife Paris wants Fury to secure a high-profile UK collision with Joshua before retirement.

Should Wilder be worried? – Probably not. Fury may see another win over Wilder in Las Vegas as a plus before finally taking on his British nemesis.

Once those two bouts are out of the way, it’s not unreasonable to suggest that Fury may walk away from the sport for good.

That would leave Whyte to duke it out for the vacant title in the first quarter of 2021. And who knows, Wilder could be his opponent.