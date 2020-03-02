TJ Doheny targets Murodjon Akhmadaliev unified title shot

RINGSIDE

📷 TJ Doheny

TJ Doheny doesn’t just want to regain one world title; he’s targeting a unified world champion.

‘The Power’ (22-0, 16 KOs) faces Ionut Baluta on the stacked #RotundaRumble3 bill at Caesars Palace Bluewaters, Dubai on March 6 – promoted by D4G Promotions in association with Round 10 Boxing Club and MTK Global; live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

Having missed out on unifying the super-bantamweight division via majority decision defeat to Daniel Roman last year, Doheny is now chasing Roman’s conquerer; WBA and IBF king Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Doheny said: “Akhmadaliev is the current unified world champion so yes, he is my No. 1 target right now. I only narrowly missed out in my attempt to unify the division so it remains my ultimate goal.

“Akhmadaliev and I fight under the same umbrella so that fight can be made easily. It would be a really fan-friendly fight – an absolute war. Two power-punching southpaws having an absolute shoot-out for the unified championship of the world. It’s a mouth-watering match-up.

“The ideal scenario would be for me to regain my status as a world champion and then avenge the only loss of my career to date, which came against Roman. With that in mind, I’ll stay at super-bantamweight for now because I’m very well positioned with all the governing bodies so another world title shot is just around the corner.

“There are lots of great fighters out there who I’d love to share a ring but the man on my mind right now is the unified champion Akhmadaliev.”

Doheny vs. Baluta is part of an eagerly-anticipated fight night in Dubai, where undefeated Australian Mateo Tapia (11-0, 6 KOs) faces a stern test in Dublin’s Steve Collins Jr (14-3-1, 4 KOs) and world-ranked locally-based super-flyweight Aliu Bamidele Lasisi defends his WBC International crown against Norbelto Jimenez.

On the undercard, unbeaten Kazakhs Nurtas Azhbenov, India’s Faizan Anwar and Lalrinsanga Tlau, Dubai’s very own Sultan Al Nuaimi and Irishman Rohan Date will all bid to snatch the spotlight.