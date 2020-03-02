Riddick Bowe DENIES any knowledge of comeback to boxing at 52

Phil Jay

📸 Esther Lin

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe has denied any comeback in on the cards at the ripe old age of 52.

‘Big Daddy’ was at the center of continued speculation regarding a return to the ring. But in a recent meeting with World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman, Bowe revealed he has no knowledge of a possible fight in the coming months.

WBN spoke to Sulaiman in Las Vegas for the recent Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch. Sulaiman stated Bowe was adamant he was not fighting anytime soon.

It came as a huge relief to Sulaiman, who had asked WBN to clarify previous reports of Bowe’s plans.

Bowe last fought in 2008. The victory over Gene Pukall was part of as three-bout resurgence after a 12-year retirement from his heyday in 1996.

Fighting in 2004 and 2005 previously, winning both, Bowe had improved his awesome record to 43-1. The only man to beat him during his career was Evander Holyfield. An opponent Bowe defeated twice during their amazing trilogy.







PEAK

Shockingly turning his back on the sport at 28 years old, many believe Bowe’s peak was spent out of action. Who knows where Bowe could have taken his tenure had he not become disillusioned with the corporate and political side of boxing.

From throwing his green and gold strap in the bin to missing out on huge clashes with Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis, Bowe was a complex character.

A pair of low-blow laden match-up with Andrew Golota signaled the termination of his stint at the highest level. It was a sad way for Bowe to go out.

Fans were robbed of what could have been two legendary clashes opposite two of the best around as Bowe withdrew from his sporting lifestyle.

Not looking his best the first time he embarked on a second stint trading blows, it would be unthinkable for Bowe to attempt another.

Sense finally prevails.