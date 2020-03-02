Rashiem Jefferson to make pro debut on March 7th at 2300 Arena in Philly

RINGSIDE

18 year-old Rashiem Jefferson will make his pro debut against undefeated Nathan Benichou as part of the undercard of the inaugural RDR Promotions event on Saturday, March 7th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the main event, Samuel Teah (16-3-1, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Dieumerci Nzau (11-11, 8 KOs) of Silver Spring, Maryland in a six-round junior welterweight bout.

Jefferson, who competed in the Olympic Trials, and was a 2018 National Champion will be competing in front of his hometown, and will look to thrill the crowd with his talent, which has been a talk in the Philadelphia gyms for many years.

In Benichou (2-0, 2 KOs) Jefferson is facing a rough 32 year-old from Mexico via France. In his last bout, Benichou stopped Mario Hernandez in the 1st round on November 9th in Mexico.

This will be a battle of fighters with tremendous pedigrees.

Jefferson’s father, Rashiem was an outstanding amateur and professional himself who amassed a professional record of 15-1-1 before having his career cut short due an injury.

Benichou’s father was Fabrice Benichou who was the IBF Super Bantamweight champion who made two successful defenses.

In six-round bouts, Brandon Robinson (14-2, 9 KOs) of Upper Darby, PA fights Josue Obando (19-26-2, 14 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a super middleweight bout.

Nahir Albright (7-1, 2 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ will take on Andrew Rodgers (4-8-2, 2 KOs) of Elkhart, Indiana in a junior welterweight affair.

In four-round bouts:

Nafear Charles (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Joseph Santana (0-2) of Providence, RI in a super lightweight contest.

Laquan Evans (3-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles debuting Anthony Young in a bout that will feature debuting Philadelphia based middleweights.

Ryan Umberger (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bensalem, PA boxes Estevan Payan (1-8-1, 1 KO) of Glendale, Arizona in a middleweight fight.

Naheem Parker of Camden, New Jersey will make his pro debut against Anthony Carter (0-1) of Philadelphia in a lightweight bout.

Victor Medina (1-0, 1 KO) of Hartford, Ct will take on Michael Stoute (3-2) of Long Island, NY in a super bantamweight fight.

Tickets are $125 VIP with a drink; $75 Ringside and $55 General Admission and can be purchased at 2300arena.com