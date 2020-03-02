Deontay Wilder speech gets animated makeover, with added Tyson Fury

World Boxing News

Mojahed Fudailat

Deontay Wilder’s vow to gain revenge on two-time opponent Tyson Fury has been given the Mojahed Fudailat treatment in a new animation.

Known for the Gennadiy Golovkin ‘Big Drama Show’ ending to his clips, Fudailat has become notorious among combat sports fans for his hilarious parodies.

This time around, it’s the turn of Wilder, who recently released his own video stating intentions to defeat Fury in a July trilogy bout.

Dressed in his ring walk attire, and in his own castle, Wilder begins his speech in the video after Phantom Of The Opera plays. It’s not long before appearances are made by Brit rivals Anthony Joshua and Fury.

Comedy transpires as Fury ramps up his taunts to the ‘Bronze Bomber’ as the pair ready themselves to go at it again.

WILDER SPEECH IN FULL:

“Hello, my people. My Bomb Squad army. My Bomb Squad nation. To all my loved ones around the world. I just want to let you know I am here.

“Your king is here. We ain’t going nowhere, for the war has just begun. I will rise again. I’m strong. I am a king, you can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I’m a king that will never give up. I’m a king that will fight to the death.

“And if anyone doesn’t understand that, don’t understand what it is to go to war. (They) don’t understand what it is to fight.

“We will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high. Your king is in great spirits. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title.

“I’ll see you in a few months, for the war has just begun. All my love to all my people.”