Andy Ruiz Jr. wants fall warm-up, names Luis Ortiz on three-strong hitlist

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has named Cuban veteran Luis Ortiz as a possible opponent for a big fight at the end of 2020.

As the Mexican bids to get his career back on track after losing his belts to Anthony Joshua in a December rematch, Ruiz is hopeful of returning in the fall.

Competing in a warm-up to get back in the win column, ‘The Destroyer’ then hopes to secure a battle with Ortiz – potentially in December.

“I did speak to Al and he told with whether I wanted to pick this one or that one,” Ruiz explained to Premier Boxing Champions’ Inside PBC Boxing. “I did say yes because I want to fight in August.

“There are a few guys out there, and they mentioned Luis Ortiz as well. But I think I want to have a fight before I fight Ortiz to get back in the rhythm, back in the routine.”

Name-dropping two bigger and more unlikely dance partners, Ruiz was optimistic the call would come from either of the current UK world champions.

“Everybody is talking about me and Ortiz. It will be a great fight. If not, if Tyson Fury is looking for somebody?

“I just want to get a fight and then (see what happens) after that.

Asked whether Anthony Joshua was possible for a trilogy, Ruiz answered:” There’s something like that, but hopefully we can negotiate and fight by the end of this year.”







Ruiz enhanced his reputation with a devastating victory over Joshua last June. Completely taking apart the Briton, Ruiz obliterating AJ’s previously unpenetrable aura.

Nobody could ever take that win away from him, but the likeliness Joshua would go back for another installment with Ruiz is slim-to-none.

WBN previously speculated about future foes for Ruiz, with any of the current PBC heavyweights certain to be next up for Mexico’s first top division ruler.

Ortiz fits the bill for a top-rated encounter, whilst the likes of Chris Arreola, Dominic Breazeale or Travis Kauffman would be decent choices for August.