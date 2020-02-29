Xander Zayas impresses once again with ‘A Puno Limpio’ stoppage

Ringside

Young The Puerto Rican star Xander Zayas dominated all the way with his speed and combinations to the head and body of Marklin Bailey to win again on Friday.

Bailey, who was cut on his right eye after a good combination from Zayas, was stopped by the referee in round three.

RESULTS – PR BEST BOXING PROMOTIONS

“A PUÑO LIMPIO” – Friday, February 28, 2020.

Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

RED CORNER BLUE CORNER

(131 lbs. – 8 Rounds)

ÁNGEL APONTE – 131 lbs. VS. IRVING MACÍAS – 130 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (8-0, 4 KOs) Nuevo León, México (7-1, 4 KOs)

In a good match Aponte kept his unbeaten record with a TKO win at :01 of round seven. Macias corner stopped the bout because a bleeding nose complications of the Mexican, who visited the canvas in the first round. Aponte was cut on his right eye.

(147 lbs. – 4 Rounds)







XÁNDER ZAYAS – 146 lbs. VS. MARKLIN BAILEY – 146 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (4-0, 3 KOs) North Carolina, USA. (6-7, 4 KOs)

Zayas beat Bailey by TKO at 1:14 of the third round.

(159 lbs. – 6 Rounds)

LOUIS HERNÁNDEZ – 158 lbs. VS. DIEGO ADRIÁN MAROCCHI – 159 lbs.

Mississipi, USA. (8-0-1, 6 KOs) Buenos Aires, Argentina (18-6-1, 14 KOs)

Hernández won by TKO at 2:02 of round three when Marocchi was unable to continue due to an alleged injury on left arm.

(140 lbs. – 6 Rounds)

NICK STEVEN – 139 lbs. VS. ADRIÁN MARTÍNEZ – 140 lbs.

Morovis, Puerto Rico (2-3-1, 1 KOs) Caguas, Puerto Rico (4-3, 4 KOs)

Martinez won by TKO at 2:48 if round two. Steven put Martinez in bad shape with a consistent attack in the first round, but Martinez recovered in round two and almost sent Steven to the canvas causing the end of the fight.

(126 lbs. – 4 Rounds)

YADIEL CAMACHO – 124 lbs. VS. LUCKY HOLT – 127 lbs.

Cidra, Puerto Rico (2-0, 2 KOs) Misouri, USA. (0-5)

Camacho won by KO at :32 seconds after a hard body shot.

(132 lbs. – 4 Rounds)

JOSÉ DEL VALLE – 131 lbs. VS. JOSÉ GARCÍA – 130 lbs.

Corozal, Puerto Rico (5-11-3, 1 kos) Aguada, Puerto Rico, (0-7)

Del Valle beat García by KO at 1:49 of round one thanks a body shot.