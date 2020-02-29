War has just begun! – Deontay Wilder vows to regain world title ‘in a few months’

World Boxing News

@BronzeBomber

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has fired a warning to Tyson Fury after losing his title against the two-time ruler last weekend.

Wilder succumbed to a new and improved Fury under the guidance of SugarHill Steward after a seven-round onslaught at the MGM Grand.

Looking out-of-sorts, questions were immediately raised about the performance of Wilder in the aftermath.

On the back of a few days of contemplation, the American now states Fury will be defeated when the pair collide again in the summer.

“Hello, my people. My Bomb Squad army. My Bomb Squad nation,” said Wilder. “To all my loved ones around the world. I just want to let you know I am here.

“Your king is here. We ain’t going nowhere, for the war has just begun. I will rise again. I’m strong.

“I am a king, you can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I’m a king that will never give up. I’m a king that will fight to the death.

“And if anyone doesn’t understand that, don’t understand what it is to go to war. (They) don’t understand what it is to fight.

“We will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high.

“Your king is in great spirits. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title.

Adding to WBN’s recent world exclusive revealing the proposed date for the trilogy bout, Wilder confirmed Fury is next on his agenda.

“I’ll see you in a few months, for the war has just begun. All my love to all my people,” he concluded.







TRILOGY

Top Rank boss Bob Arum told WBN on Thursday that Fury and Wilder are contracted to meet again, potentially in mid-July.

At this point, the third battle would take place back at the MGM Grand unless both sides decide to take the encounter in another direction – which doesn’t seem likely.

“Yeah, sometime in the summer. But not at the end (of the summer). Maybe some time, as contracts provide, in the middle of July,” Arum told WBN.

“One hundred percent Fury vs Wilder III will be in America,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News. “MGM has been very good to us and the fight did extraordinarily well.