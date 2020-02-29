Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III clause triggered, Joshua vs Pulev update

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

World Boxing News has learned that Deontay Wilder has officially triggered a second rematch clause for a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury.

Wilder’s co-manager informed WBN that the contract is full steam ahead for another installment with ‘The Gypsy King’.

The pair faced off for the second time on February 22nd in an encounter a lot different than the first. Fury dominated from start to finish against an out of sorts Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

This time, Wilder has vowed things will be different after released a video statement on his first career defeat on Saturday.

He said: “Hello, my people. My Bomb Squad army. My Bomb Squad nation. To all my loved ones around the world. I just want to let you know I am here. Your king is here.

“We ain’t going nowhere, for the war has just begun. I will rise again. I’m strong. I am a king, you can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I’m a king that will never give up.

“I’m a king that will fight to the death. And if anyone doesn’t understand that, don’t understand what it is to go to war. (They) don’t understand what it is to fight.

“We will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high. “Your king is in great spirits. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title.

“I’ll see you in a few months, for the war has just begun. All my love to all my people.”







Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III

As WBN exclusively revealed, Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum is only focused on the third bout despite interest from Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua. Arum stated the fight will go down once again in Las Vegas this summer.

“One hundred percent Fury vs Wilder III will be in America,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

“MGM has been very good to us and the fight did extraordinarily well.

“It had a gate of close to $17 million dollars. They are already talking about raising the prices so that the gate would be over $20 million.

“Not to mention, there’s a great appetite for it. We sold every ticket and they were scalping tickets for the fight in the street.”

“So yeah. why wouldn’t we do it again? – Yeah, sometime in the summer. But not at the end (of the summer). Maybe some time, as contracts provide, in the middle of July.”

Prior to speaking to Arum, WBN also got word from Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel of their intentions before these latest developments.

“Right now, the clause for a third fight with Tyson Fury has not been activated yet,” Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Deontay intends to activate it. He wants the trilogy.”

JOSHUA vs PULEV

Those intentions are now a reality and Joshua can now plow on with his mandatory against Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua appeared on UK TV on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway to confirm his next fight will be in the UK this coming June.

That clarification comes on the back of Arum telling WBN Pulev intended to go to a purse bid on March 3. This is due to the Bulgarian not wanting to fight in England.

Unless both sides reach an alternative agreement by Tuesday, Top Rank and Matchroom will go head-to-head for staging rights with the IBF.