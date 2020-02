Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas: Running order for Frisco, Texas

RINGSIDE

📷 Ed Mulholland

GARCIA VS. VARGAS WEIGHTS, IMAGES AND RUNNING ORDER

Doors open at 3.30pm (local)

First bell: 3.30pm

10 x 3 mins Flyweight contest

Jesse Rodriguez (111lbs) vs Marcos Sustaita (110.8lbs)

San Antonio California

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Junior-Middleweight contest

Leo Acevedo (153lbs) vs Dennis Knifechief (154.8lbs)

California Oklahoma

From 5pm

6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

Alexis Espino (165lbs) vs Delvecchio Savage (163.6lbs)

Las Vegas Texas

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

Diego Pacheco (167.4lbs) vs Oscar Riojas (167.4lbs)

Los Angeles Panama

Followed by

10 x 3 mins eliminator for WBA World Junior-Middleweight title

Israil Madrimov (153.2lbs) vs Charlie Navarro (153.2lbs)

Uzbekistan Panama

From 7pm

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

Joseph Parker (245.4lbs) vs Shawndell Winters (208lbs)

New Zealand Illinois

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBC World Flyweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez (111.4lbs) vs Jay Harris (111.6lbs)

Mexico Wales

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA World Super-Flyweight title

Kal Yafai (114.8lbs) vs Roman Gonzalez (114.6lbs)

England Nicaragua

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBC Diamond Welterweight title

Mikey Garcia (145.8lbs) vs Jessie Vargas (147lbs)

California Las Vegas