EXCLUSIVE: Mark Breland never fired, remains in Deontay Wilder team

Phil Jay

📸 Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder co-manager Shelly Finkel has informed WBN that cornerman Mark Breland was never fired in the aftermath of the Tyson Fury loss.

Finkel outlined the situation on Saturday as several reports stated the former Olympic gold medalist was relieved of his duties and then re-hired.

Not so, according to Finkel, who is still plotting a course for Wilder to a third fight with Fury this summer.

“Deontay Wilder is keeping Mark Breland in his corner,” Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News. “To clarify, Mark was never fired by Deontay.

Things may have been said in the heat of the moment as Wilder suffered his first career loss in 43 pro bouts, but nothing was ever made official.

As far as things stand at the moment, Breland will be part of Wilder’s next and be present for the trilogy against Fury when confirmed.

Anthony Dirrell was initially blamed as an influencer to Breland’s decision to throw the towel, which was brandished just moments before referee Kenny Bayliss was stopping the fight anyway.

After a few days of confusion and denials, Anthony’s brother Andre then came forward to reveal it was his shouting that Breland may have overheard.

🎙️BREAKING: @andredirrell reveals that it was he who was yelling at Mark Breland to throw in the towel at #WilderFury2 and walks @BoxingwithAk and @TheBoxingBully through the round 7 sequence. 🔊 Full interview On Demand via the @siriusxm app. ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6eztrcrOvX — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) February 27, 2020

Dirrell spoke to friends of WBN at Sirius XM Radio on The AK and Barak Show to clarify. You can listen to the conversation above.

Whatever the perfect storm was, it’s over now.

COMEBACK

Wilder is back in the public eye following a period of reflection as has vowed to return stronger when taking on Fury in yet another epic event – possibly in mid-July.

When that moment comes, Breland will once again join long-time trainer Jay Deas unless either is instructed otherwise. That’s certainly not the case yet.







“Your king is here. We ain’t going nowhere, for the war has just begun. I will rise again. I’m strong.

“I am a king, you can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I’m a king that will never give up. I’m a king that will fight to the death.

“And if anyone doesn’t understand that, don’t understand what it is to go to war. (They) don’t understand what it is to fight.

“I’ll see you in a few months, for the war has just begun. All my love to all my people” – said Wilder on his impending comeback.