Anticipation builds ahead of American debut for cruiserweight Rashid Kodzoev

High levels of anticipation continue to grow amongst the boxing community as the American debut of Rashid Kodzoev (7-0, 4 KOs) quickly approaches.

After recently signing with Uprising Promotions, the undefeated Russian cruiserweight expects to have his next bout announced in the coming weeks.

“We truly feel that Rashid Kodzoev is championship material,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions.

“He has exactly the type of mindset that we want in our fighters, and we expect him to have some kind of hardware by the end of the year. Rashid let us know from the beginning that he is ready to move as quickly as possible, and we are excited to showcase him as a lead to our promotion.”

Over the course of his professional career, Kodzoev has fought just one opponent who did not have a winning record. He has victories over the likes of 21-bout winner Tamas Polster, then-unbeaten Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko and 16-fight victor Andrei Kniazev.

In just his fifth professional contest, he also became the first man to finish Ukrainian Vitaliy Nevesiliy, needing less than two rounds to earn the stoppage. Most recently, he fought 14-bout veteran Juan Ezequiel Basualdo in Estosadok, disposing of the Argentinian in the first frame.

Known as a boxer-puncher who has power in both hands, Kodzoev had an accomplished amateur campaign in his native Russia before turning to the professional ranks in 2016.

Currently, negotiations are underway for Kodzoev to make multiple starts under the Uprising Promotions banner in the coming months.