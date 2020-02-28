EXCLUSIVE: Ultimate Boxxer favorite Mark Jeffers talks April 3 tournament

Mick Kane

Ultimate Boxxer

With a little over a month until the next edition of Ultimate Boxxer, which features pre-tournament favorite Mark Jeffers, anticipation is growing for what should be another epic night of knock out boxing.

Once again the tournament takes place in Manchester, this time with the super middleweight’s taking the starring role.

Fresh from winning the Central Area title in January, Chorley based Jeffers enters the competition in confident mood.

“The back end of last year I had a win against Alistair Warren and I just built on that momentum really.” Jeffers exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Everything is going perfect in camp, working on new things, obviously it’s a different style. So momentum is bang on.”

Winning Ultimate Boxxer, Jeffers believes, will lead to bigger opportunities for him.

“Looking forward to it a lot,” he said, “it’s a massive opportunity, live on BT Sport. Win this and it will propel me to English and British titles at the end of the year. This pushes me on to bigger titles.”

Despite knowing several of the competitors, Jeffers is focused on victory.

“I know a couple of them, I know Luke Blackledge, Charlie Schofield, both sound lads. I’ve done quite a bit of sparring with them so know them quite well. As far as competition, none of them is a bad standard but I believe I’m a couple of levels above.”







TV CHANCE

Appearing on Ultimate Boxxer gives Jeffers the opportunity to appear on a televised card for the first time.

“Yeah, my first (live tv) one.” He said. “This is massive, 200,000 views I think they were saying. It will be good for the public to see me.”

Tournament boxing seems to be growing with the like of WBSS, MTK, and Ultimate Boxxer all having forms of tournament boxing and all proving a success.

“Definitely,” Jeffers agrees on how successful they have been. “The money is not great early on so an opportunity like this, that’s what it’s all about really.

“The young prospects fighting each other, when there’s not a lot of that going on. The tournaments are great for that.”

