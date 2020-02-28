TJ Doheny looks forward to March 6 return on Rotunda Rumble 3 in Dubai

RINGSIDE

TJ Doheny is eager to serve up a reminder of his world champion credentials when he stars on a packed #RotundaRumble3 in Dubai on March 6.

Portlaoise’s ‘Power’ (22-1, 16 KOs) bounced back from his agonising world title unification bout with Daniel Roman by blasting Jesus Martinez aside early last time out and now stars on a stacked card in the UAE – live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

As he prepares to take on the dangerous Ionut Baluta (12-2) on the event in association with D4G Promotions and Round 10 Boxing Club, Doheny is determined to put himself on the brink of another world title shot with an emphatic victory.

Doheny said: “I’ve been to Dubai several times now and it’s one of my favourite cities to visit. I’ve fought in so many popular cities all over the world and I’m really excited to be adding Dubai to my resumé.

“It fills me with pride to be representing my home town on such a large global scale. I get a huge amount of support from back there which means a lot to me. After all, Portlaoise Boxing Club is where I’ve honed the skills that allowed me to travel the world and have such a fantastic career.

“I had a good win last time out and we were mainly focusing on getting back to winning ways before we start our push for another world title. Baluta is certainly a stronger opponent than my last one. He’s quite tall and has some good boxing skills so he will provide a pretty good test for me to figure out.

“I’ve done my camp in Australia for this fight and everything’s gone really well. I have no complaints.”

Joining Doheny on a big bill is an intriguing clash between unbeaten Australian youngster Mateo Tapia and the resurgent Steve Collins Jr, with world-ranked Lasisi Aliu Bamidele, Kazakh prospect Nurtas Azhbenov, Faizan Anwar and Sultan Al-Nuaimi in action.