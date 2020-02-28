EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spark discusses May 9 clash vs Terry Tzouramanis

Phil Jay

Australian super-lightweight prospect Steven Spark is lining up his toughest test to date on May 9 when the Toowoomba man takes on Terry Tzouramanis.

Speaking to WBN about the forthcoming contest, the 9-1 23-year-old, known as ‘The Viking’, is ready to display his obvious talents.

Asked about opponent Tzouramanis, 34, – a veteran of 30 pro bouts, Spark was ready for anything thrown his way.

“I’m excited and extremely motivated for my fight against Terry,” Spark exclusively told World Boxing News. “I believe it’s another step up and a step in the right direction to keep improving myself as a fighter.

“Terry brings a lot of experience to the ring with him. That’s why I wanted this fight. I believe he will bring the best out in me.

“I’ll be able to showcase my skillset and get another win in spectacular fashion.”

On his pro run so far, Spark said: “I always thought my style was more suited to the pros from a young age. I get better as the rounds go on.

“Each fight I have had I have stepped up accordingly, got the job done and gained experience from each opponent.

“I believe I already have the skills and work ethic of a world champion but you can’t beat experience. Which is what we are developing as each fight comes.

“We want to make sure when my shot comes. I am well seasoned and ready for the task at hand.

“My goals for 2020 are to keep on improving as a fighter, keep putting on good performances and most importantly keep winning.

“I’m under no illusion it all starts again if I lose. I also want to break into the top 15 world ratings with one of the major sanctioning bodies.”

Observing the 140-pound landscape, two fighters currently hold all the belts. Spark hopes to be right up there, given the time.

“Yeah, the two top dogs of the super lightweight division right now are Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez,” he pointed out. “So the plan would be to earn a shot against one of them.

“Though plans always change in boxing as new champions are crowned all the time. So I guess It would have to be whoever has one of those world title belts.”







BRENDON SMITH

Handler Brendon Smith, a man renowned for bringing through top stars from down under, is happy how Spark is progressing.

“Steven is coming along very well. He is the real deal and an Australian Super light champ IBF world youth champ already,” stated Smith.

“He’s been with me since he was 13 years old and now he’s 23 yrs old, so Steven is coming into his own now. He has a title fight on May 9th and can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

On where the Spark vs Tzouramanis clash will take place, Smith concluded: “A venue for the fight should be all confirmed in the next month, I’d say.”