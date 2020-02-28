Josh Taylor joins forces with former Tyson Fury trainer Ben Davison

World Boxing News

Josh Taylor

Super lightweight champion Josh Taylor has joined forces with former Tyson Fury trainer Ben Davison ahead of his next world title defence.

The WBSS winner, who recently signed for Top Rank, confirmed his intentions on the day of his announcement to face Apinun Khongsong.

“I am pleased to finally announce that I am teaming up with and going to be training with Ben Davison in the next chapter of my career,” beamed Taylor.

“Ben is a world-class coach and is the best man for me to do the job. I’m excited for what I this is going to be a very prosperous partnership.”

I am pleased finally announce that I am teaming up with and going to be training with @BenDavison_ in the next chapter of my career. Ben is a world class coach & is the best man for me to do the job. Om excited for what I this is going to be a very prosperous partnership 😊👊🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌪 pic.twitter.com/cmkHC3w0J4 — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) February 27, 2020

Taylor will fight in Glasgow again at the SSE Hydro, for what will be a mandatory IBF title clash against the unbeaten Thai on Saturday May 2, live on BT Sport.

“I am super excited to kickstart the new year with a fresh start and with a new team,” Taylor said. “I’m delighted to be fighting on BT Sport and ESPN+ and even more so that this is happening in Scotland in front of a home crowd who have waited so long for this! I can’t wait to get the ball rolling with a great performance.”

His opponent Khongsong, 16-0 (13 KOs) hails from Bangkok. Khongsong worked his way into a mandatory position through his winning of the IBF Pan Pacific and IBF Asia titles.

The Pan Pacific belt he has defended on three occasions.







Promoter Frank Warren said of delivering Taylor’s defence of multiple belts to his home nation: “I am delighted that we are able to be part of bringing Josh Taylor to Glasgow at such an important juncture in his career.

“Josh is destined for many big fights over in the States. But he has got business to attend to first on the home front.

“This presents an opportunity for the Scottish fans to really get behind their man in huge world title action.

“I am also looking forward to returning to Glasgow where we have enjoyed many great nights in the past and I am thrilled we have secured Josh to perform on the BT Sport platform.”

Josh Taylor’s US promoter, Top Rank chief Bob Arum, added: “Josh Taylor is a truly special fighter who is set on becoming the undisputed 140-pound champion in 2020.

“I have no doubt he will put on a sensational performance for his home fans. I can’t wait for ‘The Tartan Tornado’ to return.”

TICKETS

Tickets on sale next week. More details to follow.

Ticket Prices:

£300 – Inner Ring Hospitality

£200 – Floor

£150 – Floor

£100 – Tier

£80 – Tier

£50 – Tier

£40 – Tier