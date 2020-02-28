EXCLUSIVE: Joe Joyce hits back at Daniel Dubois over ‘blind mum insults’

World Boxing News

📸 Action Images/Adam Holt

Top-rated heavyweight Joe Joyce has spoken to WBN regarding his intention to punish Daniel Dubois over insults to his mother and her blindness.

‘The Juggernaut’ is closing in on his toughest test on April 11 when the 2016 Olympic silver medalist competes in an all-British dust-up for the European crown.

As the build-up continues, Joyce revealed his disappointment in comments made by Dubois.

“Daniel is talking about me only beating kids and downplaying my achievements, plus he’s insulted my Mum and her blindness,” Joyce exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I mean, that’s up to him, no problem. But I just hope he’s got good people around him when I beat him. Because he’s going to be a broken boy on April 11th.”

The Dubois collision will see the pair elevated to Pay-Per-View for what will be a huge night at The 02 Arena in London.

Whoever comes out on top will not only hold the EBU title but will be one step closer to a shot at British world champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Both Joshua and Fury are set to be tied up in 2020, although 2021 could be earmarked for the winner’s big moment.

Joyce, 34, won the Commonwealth title in his fourth professional fight, having made his professional debut in October 2017, He won his WBA (Gold) strap in December 2018 following a first-round stoppage of Joe Hanks.

He defeated former WBC world champion Bermane Stiverne via a sixth-round KO in February 2019 and then scored a quickfire third-round victory over the giant Alexander Ustinov in his first appearance as a Queensberry Promotions fighter last May.

The unanimous points decision over Jennings came in July before a period of inactivity followed while he awaited a mandatory shot at the European belt.

Besides his Gold belt, Joyce enjoys high rankings with the WBC and WBO.







JONES

Manager Sam Jones believes the resume of Dubois doesn’t stack up to his own fighter.

“Who has Daniel beaten? Look who Joe has beaten amateur and pro. Daniel isn’t ready for this and he won’t avoid the iceberg,” said Jones.

“Joe is confident in taking this guy out. Daniel has potential and can come back, but he will unravel like an Andrex roll in this fight.

“He has never been hit on the whiskers and Joe will be landing big shots. Joe is going to train in Las Vegas where there are the best facilities in the world.

“There has been zero fallout with Adam Booth, but Joe is best when he is away from home training.

“Joe needs to show more and so does Daniel. This is a Fight of the Year candidate and someone is getting knocked out, simple as that.”

Tickets are now on sale via AXS.com and Ticketmaster.co.uk

Ticket Prices:

£400 Ringside – Hospitality

£300 Floor

£200 Floor

£150 Floor/Tier

£100 Tier

£80 Tier

£55 Upper Tier

£40 Upper Tier