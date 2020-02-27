WBC confirm Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 in line for end of year award

Ringside

📸 Mikey Williams

The World Boxing Council President moved to confirm this week that the spectacular Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 event is already up for an award.

Writing in his ’12th Round’ Column, Mauricio Sulaiman lavished warmth towards the whole organization.

He also stated Fury vs Wilder will be considered at the ‘Best Of’ end of year accolades.

“After an unbelievable heavyweight title fight this past Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, in which Tyson Fury conquered the WBC Green and Gold belt,” said Sulaiman. “He stopped Deontay Wilder in the 7th round in a fight which will go down as one of the greatest of recent years.

“The overall event is now the candidate of the year,” he added.

Continuing with his bestowing of medals on former heavyweight kings Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, and Evander Holyfield pre-fight, Sulaiman stated: “The atmosphere throughout the week was massive.

“The worldwide media coverage and electric atmosphere all around. It made us all remember the glory days from the ’80s and 90s’ when Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and Lennox Lewis fought.

“It was precisely one of the highlights of the event to see those three legends in the ring together prior to the main event to receive a WBC award.

In the WBC’s initial assessment of the fight, Wilder was praised for his efforts as the outgoing champion.

Last Saturday, British Tyson Fury TKO`d American Deontay Wilder to conquer the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion.

It happened in a rematch, fourteen months after their first epic ended in a draw.

The former champion is now reflecting, rather than deflecting. Showing both grace and class in defeat.

At the end of the fight, Deontay Wilder ruefully said he wished that his corner wouldn`t have stopped the fight, even though he was being dominated.

“I only wish that my corner had let me go out on my shield, as I`m a warrior. And that’s what I do. But it is what it is. I don’t make excuses. And I will come back all the stronger.”







BEST MAN

Deontay also says he feels fine and that the best man on the night won, commenting: “I feel good. Things like this happen. The best man won. My coach threw the towel in, yet I was ready to come out again.”

Deontay Wilder mentioned that there were things that happened before the fight with Tyson Fury and that he had complications, although he preferred not to go into details or to make excuses.

“A lot of things happened towards this fight, but it is what it is,” Wilder said. “I don’t make excuses. Even the greatest have lost and returned. You have to take it as it is. I had many complications, but I will return.”