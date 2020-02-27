Team GB / Senior ABA Champion Jordan Reynolds turns pro with MTK Global

RINGSIDE

MTK Global is delighted to confirm the signing of hugely talented Jordan Reynolds as he turns professional.

‘The Wanderer’ joins the paid ranks having earned Team GB selection and became Senior ABA champion, GB Best of Britain champion, won multiple national titles and seven London crowns – earning a reputation as one of the most promising fighters in the country.

Now as he ends his amateur days with a record of 90 wins from 102 fights and begins preparations for his professional debut under trainer Peter Taylor, Reynolds is eager to get started.

Reynolds said: “I’m ready to go. I’ve done my apprenticeship as an amateur and I’m ready for a new chapter in my career. I want to make my debut as soon as possible.

“I think I’ve always been suited to the pro game. Growing up in the amateurs, everyone always told me I should turn pro but I stuck it out on the Olympic team to learn and travel the world.

“Now I’ve got the tools, I’m ready to take the pro game on. I’ve branded myself a bit differently – I was born in the wrong era. I love a bit of a sing-song and a bit of Elvis Presley!

“I do the jiving and the lindy-hop, a bit of 1920s Charleston. Give me a few fights and make me look good and then I’m there on Strictly Come Dancing!”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan added: “This is a truly elite signing. Amateur pedigrees don’t come much more impressive than Jordan’s but the most exciting thing is that his style is more suited to the professional game.

“We’re thrilled to bring him on board and everyone is looking forward to his debut. He’s the complete package because he’s a great fighter in the ring and a huge character out of it. This journey is going to be a lot of fun.”

News of Reynolds’ debut will be announced in due course.