Steve Collins Jr. eyes Matia Tapia’s ‘0’ in Dubai next week

RINGSIDE

Steve Collins Jr knows shattering the unbeaten record of Australia’s Mateo Tapia next week can propel him straight to title shots.

‘The Irish Wolfhound’ (14-3-1, 4 KOs) heads for a busy #RotundaRumble3 bill at Dubai’s Caesars Palace Bluewaters – promoted in association with D4G Promotions and Round 10 Boxing Club – to take on the promising Tapia (11-0, 6 KOs) live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

Having contested Irish and Celtic titles before, super-middleweight Collins Jr knows a victory on such a big stage can give his career significant momentum.

Collins Jr said: “Victory here will put me in a great position. My ranking will jump straight up and put me in contention for European titles. This bout can slingshot me up there.

“I’m really excited. I train day in and day out for opportunities like this so I can’t wait to get back in the ring.

“I don’t know a lot about Tapia other than he’s undefeated and comes from a great gym in Tony Del Vecchio’s MTK Australia at Bondi Boxing Gym. I know he’s a game opponent but apart from that, I don’t know much about him.

“I could fight journeymen day in day out and get pats on the back but that’s not what I want. I want to get in with good guys, beat them and climb the ranks. I’ve been in with undefeated guys before and beaten them but decisions haven’t gone my way.”

Collins Jr, who is trained by Pete Taylor, has already fought in Ireland, England and America during his impressive career.

Joining Collins Jr vs. Tapia on the card is recent world champion TJ Doheny, who faces Ionut Baluta, world-ranked Aliu Bamidele Lasisi vs. Norbelto Jimenez, undefeated Rohan Date, highly-rated Kazakh Nurtas Azhbenov and many more.