Opponent named for undefeated Agustín Gauto this Saturday in Buenos Aires

📷 OR Promotions

Rising star from Argentina and WBO #1 Light Flyweight, Agustín “Avion” Gauto (14-0, 9 KO), will make his 15th apperance next saturday 29th in Buenos Aires, facing tough Nicaraguan Julio “Gigante” Mendoza (14-6-1, 3 KO).

The bout will be televised by TyC Sports 10:30 PM (local time).

Gauto (promoted by OR Promotions), current WBO International 108 lb champ and new #10 Ring Magazine, will fight at Microestadio Antonio Rotilli in Lanús city, their hometown.

The undefeated 22 yrs old, former South American Flyweight and World Youth IBF Light Flyweight champ, is considerated one of the most prominent prospects from Argentina.

The young boxer has shown a willingness to travel and has already picked up wins in Panama and Mexico, as well as his homeland, always showing his natural skills and exquisite technic that amazed their fans.

His opponent Mendoza, 27 from Jinotega, former Nicaraguan and Fedecentro WBA Minimum champ, will be a hard testing for the Argentinian.

The Caribbean contender has been two shots for World title, but was defeated by points. The first was against Mexican José Argumedo in July 2016 for the IBF Minimum belt, and the second was recently (may 2019), when fighting for the WBA Gold Minimun title against undefeated Peruvian Ricardo Astulvica.

In addition, another OR Promotions fighter such as hard hitting and current WBA Fedebol 175 lb champ Braian Nahuel Suarez (11-0, 10 KO), will fight against former WBC Latino champion Walter Sequeira (23-6, 15 KO) for the vacant Argentine Light Heavyweight title.