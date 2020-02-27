Determined Joe Joyce vows to ‘bully the bully’ against Daniel Dubois in April

RINGSIDE

📸 Action Images/Adam Holt

As the war of words heats up between domestic rivals Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce, Tyson Fury has emerged as a powerful source of inspiration for ‘The Juggernaut’.

Vowing to replicate The Gypsy King’s world-beating performance against Deontay Wilder, Joyce today laid out his game plan to expose ‘Dynamite’ on April 11th.

“Tyson Fury showed what can happen when you bully a bully” he said, “and I plan to do the same to Daniel!”

The two will square off on Queensberry Promotions huge ‘Seek and Destroy’ card on April 11th at the O2 arena, in a contest that Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has called “the biggest domestic battle in years”.

Dubois, coming off a terrifying one punch knockout of Japanese superstar Kyotaro Fujimoto, has emerged as an early favourite with the bookies but Joyce believes the hype surrounding ‘Dynamite’ is overblown.

“He has had it all his own way so far, but he knows what I’m all about.”

Joyce and Dubois famously sparred during their Team GB days, with Joe’s team claiming that they saw enough to not have to worry about the threat posed by their 22-year-old opponent.

Dubois has done some growing up since then, though, and is now 14-0 as a professional with 13 knockouts on his resume.

Joyce has proven to be no slouch in the pro game either with 10 wins, 9 KO’s and arguably the bigger scalps: fighters like Bryant Jennings, Alexander Ustinov and Bermane Stiverne have all fallen at the hands of ‘The Juggernaut’.

The upcoming fight between ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Juggernaut’ has, as such, been billed as a true ‘unstoppable force vs immovable object’ style tear-up and the build up so far has been fraught with a simmering hostility.

Both men are typically known for letting their actions in the ring do the talking but in the run-up to April 11th have been uncharacteristically vocal, fueled by what appears to be a genuine dislike for one another.

Joyce, however, doesn’t let the animosity phase him and insists he’ll conquer his heavyweight foe and claim the European, British and Commonwealth titles in crushing fashion.

“Daniel is talking about me only beating kids and downplaying my achievements. That’s up to him – no problem.”

“I just hope he’s got good people around him when I beat him because he’s going to be a broken boy on April 11th.”

With the boxing world predicting that the winner of this huge domestic battle will go on to fight for world honours, time will only tell if Joyce can “bully a bully”, move past ‘Dynamite’ and continue to emulate Tyson Fury as a world champion.

