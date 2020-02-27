EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder wants Tyson Fury NEXT, no AJ step-aside

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

World Boxing News caught up with Shelly Finkel on Wednesday evening to gauge where Deontay Wilder stands on a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury.

Finkel, co-manager for Wilder with Jay Deas, had already revealed to WBN that Wilder intends to invoke the clause in his contract.

“Right now, the clause for a third fight with Tyson Fury has not been activated yet,” Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Deontay intends to activate it. He wants the trilogy.”

Despite this statement, speculation then began on whether Wilder would accept step-aside money to allow Fury an opportunity to battle Anthony Joshua.

Not so, according to Finkel. Wilder firmly wants Fury to happen immediately, as the New Yorker explained.

“I can confirm Deontay will exercise his right to fight Tyson Fury next,” Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News.

“That’s the fight Deontay wants. It will happen next,” he added.

Joshua is now free to continue with plans already in place to battle Kubrat Pulev on June 20 at Tottenham Stadium.







UNDISPUTED

Wilder’s decision also means the chances of an undisputed heavyweight title clash are gone.

Pulev and Oleksander Usyk were both made mandatory challengers to Joshua after the Briton avenged his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Choosing the Bulgarian over the Ukrainian means Joshua will have to drop the WBO title for Usyk to contest.

Any future clash with Fury will now depend on ‘The Gypsy King’ once again taking care of Wilder. Also, Joshua coming through Pulev.

If all the marbles are going to be on the table for a Fury blockbuster, say in 2021, Joshua would have to regain his WBO strap from Usyk or Derek Chisora.

It’s likely Usyk vs Chisora will be sanctioned for the vacant WBO championship once Joshua makes his plans official.

An initial date of March 28 was secured for the Usyk vs Chisora Pay-Per-View at London’s O2. Due to delays, the bout is now likely for the second half of May.

As for Fury vs Wilder III, dates in late summer are probable. Las Vegas or New York are the most tangible venues due to the success of the return.

US PPV numbers are due soon. They could add to the already record-breaking gate for Fury vs Wilder 2.

The event took over $16 million at the box office and on closed-circuit viewing.