Brad Pauls pushing for a British title shot on April 10th

RINGSIDE

“The Newquay Bomb” 26-year-old Brad Pauls moves one step closer to his dream of a British title when he headlines the “BRAWL IN THE GUILDHALL” show at Plymouth Guild Hall on Friday, April 10th.

Pauls has the biggest fight of his career to date when he competes in a Final Eliminator for the English Middleweight title against “The Hammer” Mick Hall from Preston.

Hall with more experience than Pauls has won 15 from 17 contests and has mixed at a higher level having fought for the WBA International Middleweight title and also competed in the televised Prizefighter tournament.

In many eyes, Pauls starts this fight as the underdog but he is not fazed. “I will fight anyone. I will give everything I have got to move this one step closer to the British title. There will not be any easy fights at this stage of my career.

Pauls has won all 15 fights with 9 coming by stoppage and he captured the Southern Area title in November 2019 with a devastating 7th round Knockout of Robbie Chapman at the same venue.

“I hope the fans will get behind me for this fight in Plymouth. With due respect to Robbie, Hall is a higher-level fighter and he thinks this is a win for him. I want everyone’s help to prove him wrong and bring another dream to my home town and area”.

Tickets can be obtained from Brad directly or from www.myfighttickets.com