Bob Arum DOESN’T expect Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua to happen in 2020

Mass hysteria has broken out since Tyson Fury’s impressive victory over Deontay Wilder as clamor begins for a UK super-fight with Anthony Joshua.

Fury took Wilder apart in seven rounds to claim the WBC heavyweight title. In the process, ‘The Gypsy King’ became the number one in the division.

As per the pre-fight contract, Fury also set up a third fight with Wilder later this year. A point that has seemingly been disregarded in some quarters.

Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel told WBN on Wednesday evening that the trilogy is what the American wants. That it will definitely happen next.

Add to that the fact that Joshua has already agreed to fight Kubrat Pulev on June 20 and Fury is certainly not fighting his British nemesis just yet.

But what has been completely bypassed in this situation are the chances of Pulev.

Pulev is the number one contender with the IBF. The experienced veteran has only one defeat on his record versus Wladimir Klitschko.

Now correct me if I’m wrong, but Joshua didn’t look too hot in his last title defense. And Pulev is not three stone overweight either.

Therefore, AJ has a live challenger on his hands when the first bell rings in London at Tottenham Stadium on June 20.

WBN understands that the date is set to be finalized soon. And prior to the Fury win got updated on the situation by Pulev promoter Bob Arum.

“As far as I’m concerned and representing Pulev, we’ve had a meeting of the minds with Eddie on the Joshua fight,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I think Eddie is holding off on finalizing it. That’s until he makes up his mind on whether he wants the fight to go to Tottenham Spurs stadium or Arsenal Stadium.

“I guess he’s negotiating. But as far as we are concerned, it’s going to be in London. It makes no difference in which stadium the fight takes place,” he added.

FURY vs PULEV

Arum also gave his prediction, and contrary to a lot of the public discussions going on, the Top Rank boss doesn’t see Joshua coming through the Bulgarian brute.

This means the 88-year-old Hall of Famer is not expecting Fury vs Joshua to even get over the line this year.

If his own admission is to be taken as gospel, Arum sees Fury facing Pulev after Wilder III.

“If Wilder, in that case being the loser, decides to go in another direction (or faces him before the fall). Then absolutely Fury will be fighting Pulev, who will have knocked out Anthony Joshua,” said Arum.

There’s a huge amount of column inches given to a fight that potentially and probably can’t happen anytime soon. And one which won’t – if Fury’s own promoter is correct.