WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev NOT AGREED for UK, will go to purse bid

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has informed WBN that there is now no agreement in place for the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev mandatory fight.

The Hall of Famer spoke to WBN on Thursday as mass hysteria grips the UK over a possible fight between Joshua and Tyson Fury.

In a twist on developments, Arum disclosed that Joshua vs Pulev, initially eyed for June 20 in London, is set to hit the IBF deadline.

“Anyone talking about an Anthony Joshua fight with Tyson Fury is very premature,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Joshua has to fight Pulev and we have a big problem with the site. For Pulev and Joshua, the British Board are not being very co-operative.

“Pulev is now going to go to purse bid because he doesn’t want to fight in the United Kingdom.”

Asked to elaborate on why – Arum simply stated: “We are just not going to do the fight in the UK because we don’t get a level playing field.”

This is a huge blow to Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, who faces going up against a formidable force in Arum and his team to snag the rights to host.

If Arum can out-bid Hearn, Joshua will be forced to once again fight on America soil, the scene of a devastating first defeat in June 2019.







CALIFORNIA

Fighting predominantly in California since relocating, Pulev will be keeping his fingers crossed to potentially take the fight Stateside if a neutral venue isn’t forthcoming.

At this point, and even if Pulev wins the rights, his home of Bulgaria is likely off the table.

So what happens now? – Well, the IBF has named the date of March 3rd for both parties to make their bids for the fight.

There are just days to prepare before Hearn and Arum’s companies will go head-to-head in what could be a major even in Joshua’s calendar.

Losing the bid is certainly not an option for the Briton.

As for the date, June 20 at Tottenham’s Stadium looks to be scrapped completely, unless Pulev somehow has a change of heart in the matter.