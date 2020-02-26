‘King’ Tyson Fury makes BIG move in Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Newly-crowned two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has made a massive leap in the Pound for Pound Rankings thanks to his weekend victory in Las Vegas.

Fury absolutely dominated Deontay Wilder, battering the American in seven painful sessions.

Prior to the clash, Wilder was considered the best top division fighter on the planet. Therefore, Fury’s unbelievable performance took on a greater significance.

WBN has decided to recognize this fact with a rating of number three for the lineal king of his division.

Being undefeated and coming back from the brink of suicide after losing ten stone in weight also contributed to the decision.

Mexican superstar Canelo remains number one. Whilst Vasyl Lomachenko stays at two.

Wilder, who has some rebuilding to do ahead of the third battle with Fury this summer, drops ten places to number twenty on the list.

World Boxing Super Series winner Naoya Inoue is at four, with Errol Spence at five.

Manny Pacquiao, Gennadiy Golovkin, Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk and Juan Estrada make up the rest of the top ten.

WBN P4P RANKINGS

1 Canelo Alvarez

2 Vasyl Lomachenko

3 Tyson Fury

4 Naoya Inoue

5 Errol Spence

6 Manny Pacquiao

7 Gennadiy Golovkin

8 Terence Crawford

9 Oleksandr Usyk

10 Juan Estrada

11 Leo Santa Cruz

12 Kosei Tanaka

13 Anthony Joshua

14 Mikey Garcia

15 Kazuto Ioka

16 Donnie Nietes

17 Wanheng Menayothin

18 Shawn Porter

19 Jose Ramirez

20 Deontay Wilder

21 Artur Beterbiev

22 Miguel Berchelt

23 Josh Taylor

24 Gervonta Davis

25 Regis Prograis

P4P INFO

WBN’s Pound for Pound Rankings are based on – World title wins, multi-weight titles, the caliber of opponents and manner of victories.

Longevity and activity in a calendar year are also taken into consideration for the Pound for Pound list.

Fighters earn more Pound for Pound Ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings are based on achievement in the sport.

*Fighters who fail to arrange an upcoming fight for twelve months will forfeit their ranking (barring injury).