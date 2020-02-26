Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen now or it won’t be undisputed

Phil Jay

A talked-about all-UK Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua clash has only one shot to be for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

Immediately in the aftermath of Fury defeating Deontay Wilder, ‘The Gypsy King’ was called out by AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss simply urged the pair to get it on in the summer. As it turns out, this may also be the only chance for all the belts to be present.

Joshua has two mandatories lined up. One with the WBO and another with the IBF. It’s reported a deal with IBF number one Kubrat Pulev is a done deal for June 20 in England.

Hearn has thus far held off on making the formal announcement as Joshua vs Pulev has two major happenings.

The first would be the fight itself, scheduled to take place at Tottenham Hotspurs’ new stadium. The second is the fact Joshua vs Pulev comes with a huge stipulation.

Should Joshua confirm Pulev, he has to relinquish the WBO version. This would allow Oleksandr Usyk to gain his opportunity.

But it comes as a price for Fury vs Joshua at any point in the future as the collision would be a strap light and no longer be for all the marbles.

Therefore, Fury and his promoter Frank Warren have a solitary opening to battle Joshua for all four of his world titles.

If they don’t make the encounter now, Joshua will certainly not have all his current championships in his possession.

Usyk, should he be victorious, would split the top division in three. It could be another year until the possibility comes around again.

A further complication is the fact Wilder has a contract clause he intends to envoke, as co-manager told WBN this week.

“Right now, the clause for a third fight with Tyson Fury has not been activated yet,” Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News.

He added: “Deontay intends to activate it. He wants the trilogy.”







STEP-ASIDE

Step-aside money would have to be offered to Wilder in order to smooth things over. But given what would be at the end of the rainbow for the American, he may well agree.

An addition of facing the winner into the bargain should be incentive enough for Wilder to delay his next title shot.

Striking while the iron is hot is the order of the day. Any hesitation and undisputed will sadly fall by the wayside.