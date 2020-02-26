‘Who cares? AJ got destroyed by the Pillsbury Doughboy!’ – Frank Warren

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Frank Warren has blasted Eddie Hearn’s quickfire tweet on making a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua immediately without delay.

Hearn made his feelings clear after witnessing Fury take apart Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Matchroom boss urged Warren and Fury to ditch a contracted third fight with Wilder and go straight into an undisputed unification.

This is despite Joshua’s mandatory with Kubrat Pulev being all but done and Hearn’s own fighter Dillian Whyte currently being the number one challenger to Fury.

Warren put Hearn firmly in his place, outlining that his Essex rival is in no position to call any shots on what’s next for ‘The Gypsy King’.

“Who cares what Eddie Hearn says?” Warren told The AK and Barak Show on Sirius XM Radio.

“Tyson Fury went over to America, charmed the American public and took over. His fighter, AJ, went to New York against the Pillsbury Doughboy and absolutely got destroyed.

“So, he’s not in the driving seat. Tyson Fury is in the driving seat.

“Do we want to see a (Wilder) trilogy? – Well, that’s what’s in the contract. That’s what we signed up for.

“That’s going to happen. And that’s going to be their call because that’s how the contract reads.”

On his own thoughts about Fury vs Joshua, Warren did state he would like the battle to happen as soon as possible.

“Personally, I’d like to see him straight away in with Joshua. I think he’ll do the same to Joshua that he did to Wilder. That’s where I’d like to be.

“A lot of negotiation has got to happen. A long as the ego is parked at the door to give the fighters and public what they want. That’s why we made the fight with Deontay in the first place.

“We made that fight and it’s the same with Joshua,” he added.







WILDER III

Step-aside money to Wilder would probably have to be the initial starting point, but as Shelly Finkel told WBN, the American intends to envoke a third fight clause.

That bout will possibly take place in the summer, either in the UK or Las Vegas – dependent on how the numbers crunched last weekend.

Fury vs Wilder III is huge business in the United States and could make even more money than the rematch.

As Bob Arum explained to WBN before the contest, he expected the gate to make $16 million. It did indeed, just breaking the Nevada all-time heavyweight fight record.