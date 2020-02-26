Fight Club: Which Countries are Known for Their Boxers?

Ringside

Even though it’s popularity isn’t on the same level as football, rugby, or any other mainstream sport, boxing is practiced and loved across the globe, from the US, to Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Australia.

Whether it be at live matches, on pay-per-view, or anywhere you can watch a fight, boxing also has a massive fanbase. Millions tune in to watch the big fights, many bets are placed, and the matches are covered all around the world.

Considering boxing is a worldwide thing, where do the best boxers come from? Which country has the most champions and which countries have some of the best up and coming boxers?

United States

It goes without saying that the United States has produced a plethora of champions across multiple weight divisions. The likes of Muhammed Ali, Iron Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, George Foreman, Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield and countless others, exploded out of the US onto the world stage.

Considering the United States is almost famous for putting a lot of money into infrastructure and training across all sports, it is not a surprise that there are countless, world-class boxers being produced daily.

Deontay Wilder, Gervonta Davis, Jermall Charlo, and Errol Spence Jr., are all American boxers that not only have incredible records (some are currently unbeaten), they are all boxing across the world and taking their talent and skill from continent to continent.

United Kingdom

Not to be completely outdone by the US, the UK has also had a number of world champion boxers across the decades. Frank Bruno, Lennox Lewis, David Haye, Chris Eubank, Ricky Hatton, and Tyson Fury, are all household names in the boxing world.

Even though they have not produced the same amount of boxers and championships and as the United States, the UK’s boxing history is just as strong and just as rich as anywhere else.

They have consistently produced boxers that have been on the main stage, whether that be in Madison Square Garden, Vegas, or even at the Olympics. Many boxers from the UK, male and female, have won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Olympic Games.

They have also had multiple boxers attend, and win, at the World Amateur Boxing Championships, proving that the sport is just as, if not more, popular than ever before.

Europe

European boxers have sometimes played second fiddle to their United Kingdom and US counterparts. Even though they have produced some incredible boxers over the years, their spot in the boxing world isn’t always recognised.

Gennady Golovkin and the Klitschko brothers are probably the boxers that first come to mind when it comes to Europe and Eastern European fighters. But other champions such as Oleksandr Usyk and Murat Gassiev have sometimes flown under the radar.

The point being, they make boxers rough and tough in Eastern Europe, and there are many that are not only world-class, but are also multiple time champions, as well as legends in their own right.

Rest of the World

There are many, many championship winning boxers from all across the globe. From South America, Central America, Africa, and Asia. There aren’t as many belt holders as there are in the US, United Kingdom and Europe, but there are definitely boxers that no one should ignore.

Ryota Murata became the first Japanese boxer to hold the middleweight title. Chayaphon Moonsri is a boxer you probably haven’t heard of, but he has a record that is better than the great Floyd Mayweather.

Moonsri is Thai, and fights exclusively in Thailand. His fights are barely seen outside of Asia as well, but he has an unbeaten record of 54-0. Whereas Mayweather had his own promotion company, was always in the spotlight and made his presence known wherever he went, Moonsri very much flies under the radar.

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is probably the most famous fighter out of Asia. The Filipino politician has won titles across multiple weight classes, and not adding him to a list of the best boxers to ever step into a ring would be a massive mistake.

Naoya Inoue is another Japanese fighter that can easily be classed as the best bantamweight boxer in the world right now. After his last win in January, Inoue signed a multiple year contract with Top Rank boxing, which will bring him to millions of American boxing fans.

He has not only made his 19 wins and 16 knockouts look easy, but he is looking like a boxer that can go even longer with this unbeaten run. His next big fight is on April 25th, where he will be fighting John Riel Casimero with 3 world titles on the line.

Saul Canelo Alvarez needs no introduction. The Mexican has been in the boxing limelight for years. He has one all but one fight (a loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013), and has held belts in multiple weight classes.

He was the simultaneous champion of two weight classes, as well as holding belts at light heavyweight and junior middleweight. Canelo is already a legend, and has proven he can win any match you put him in.

As you can see, there are, and have been, a few countries that are boxing powerhouses. But don’t let that fool you, there are legendary boxers and champions from across the globe that are still making waves year after year.