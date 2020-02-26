EXCLUSIVE: ‘Not activated yet’, but Deontay Wilder wants Tyson Fury III

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

World Boxing News has been informed by Deontay Wilder co-manager Shelly Finkel that the intention is there for a third fight with Tyson Fury.

Wilder was beaten in seven sobering rounds when looking completely out of sorts on the night. Everything from his walk-in costume to a leg injury has been bandied around since the loss.

As stated in the contract, the loser (Wilder, in this case) has the right to envoke the trilogy clause and take forty percent of the next event cut.

Finkel updated WBN on the situation – but did state that nothing is set in stone as things currently stand.

“Right now, the clause for a third fight with Tyson Fury has not been activated yet,” Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Deontay intends to activate it. He wants the trilogy,” he added.

Talk of Fury seeking out Anthony Joshua for an all-UK blockbuster surfaced immediately. It came on the back of Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn wading in within minutes of Wilder’s defeat.

“No need for a third let’s go straight to it in the Summer!” – stated Hearn, who has since been on every available outlet possible banging the drum for Fury vs AJ.

One thing is for sure, Hearn is powerless to stop Wilder from taking his opportunity. If the American wants it, he gets it. It really is a simple as that.

Any sort of monetary offering is surely not going to be accepted by Wilder. The former champ has made more money from the Fury saga than ever offered by Hearn and Joshua.

As WBN saw first hand when spending time in Las Vegas over the last few days, Fury vs Wilder is big business in town. The fight broke records unseen since the likes of Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and Lennox Lewis.

It was fitting all three were present in the ring on Saturday night to be presented by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman with a special medal.







FURY vs WILDER III

More is set to come to light on Fury vs Wilder III soon, although it’s obvious the British fans are keener on seeing two of their own trade blows.

But there remain question marks over the Wilder battering and why the ‘Bronze Bomber’ was so lethargic in the fight. Take nothing away from Fury, though.

‘The Gypsy King’ dominated and took his opportunity. Cutting the ring off and not allowing Wilder to move. Fury deserves his title and the accolades which come with it.

Fury vs Wilder III at some point over the summer, potentially back in Las Vegas, is firmly on the agenda – according to Finkel – who knows Wilder’s mindset well.

We shall see.