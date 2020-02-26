Ticket error, or is Canelo vs Callum Smith a done deal for May 2?

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek / WBSS

Billy Joe Saunders moving from Frank Warren to Eddie Hearn is set to be under scrutiny as fears grow for a prospective Canelo fight on May 2.

As WBN reported earlier this month, Saunders was close to landing Canelo for Cinco de Mayo weekend before monetary talks with the Hatfield man and Callum Smith stalled.

A short time later on February 19th, Saunders revealed on his social media that nothing much had changed in regards to his terms for the contest.

All the same just different names 🤦‍♂️😉 — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) February 19, 2020

Now, just over a week on, it seems Smith has overtaken Saunders in the pecking order. This is due to a ticket error by AXS.com.

The popular event sale site posted details for fans to purchase before removing the post soon after. The link was first shared on February 21.

It could be a simple mistake, or it could be something far more concrete.

Respected UK journalist Gareth A. Davies believes he’s been handed information which confirms Canelo’s next opponent.

“Still over here in the USA. Very good sources indicating that @canelo vs @CallumSmith23 has been agreed.

“Mexico vs UK, May 2, Las Vegas,” said Davies, who was recently in Las Vegas alongside WBN for the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch.

Smith may well be on the verge of a career-defining collision with Canelo and the opportunity to avenge brother Liam’s previous loss to the four-weight ruler.

For Saunders, it could be a bitter disappointment. A switch from Warren to Hearn won’t have worked out one iota if he doesn’t get a big fight in 2020.







OPTIMISTIC

It wasn’t long ago that Saunders informed WBN of his optimism over Canelo.

“May 2, you know against Canelo. It’s a big fight if it happens, it happens. If it don’t, it don’t,” Saunders exclusively told World Boxing News.

“It would be nice to land the Canelo fight to show people how good I am. Right now, I’ve left this in my management’s hands at MTK.

“When they get back to me and say the fight is a done deal, it’s a done deal. But I haven’t seen any offer from anybody, as of yet.

“So if they want to get in contact, go direct to my team. That would be the best bet to get this done. MTK, get direct with them.”

Final confirmation on Canelo’s next foe has already gone past the usual date Golden Boy choose to reveal all.

It may not be long before Saunders, Smith and the rest of the boxing world are eventually put out of their misery.