Ruben Torres remains undefeated thanks to fourth round stoppage

📷Carlos Baeza

This past Friday, Thompson Boxing Promotions celebrated its 20th Anniversary in boxing with their signature “Path to Glory” event from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

In the main event, fan favorite Ruben “Ace” Torres (12-0, 9 KOs) remained undefeated with a spectacular 4th round knockout over Gabino Cota (19-11-2, 17 KOs).

From the opening bell, Torres came out firing his jab while applying pressure. A looping overhand right followed by a left hook to the head, sent Cota to the canvas in round one.

Torres stayed poised and controlled the action in rounds two and three. In round four, Torres landed a straight right to the body and Cota could not continue. Torres scored the knockout at the 52 mark of round four.

“My opponent was a warrior and showed a lot of heart,” said Torres. “I’m gaining a lot of experience with each fight. I know he was getting uncomfortable in there when I was going to the body. Eventually I ended the bout with a powerful shot to his ribs.

“I want to thank Thompson Boxing Promotion’s for giving me another opportunity to fight in front of my fans. I’m ready to step up and fight the best guys in my division. I believe I’ll become a world champion when the opportunity presents itself. I’m just going to keep working hard. My time will come soon enough.”

“Our 20th Year Anniversary show was a major success to start off 2020,” said Ken Thompson, president of Thompson Boxing Promotions. “Ruben Torres is a world class fighter and I see him in big fights with all the top fighters at 135 pounds.”

“Torres showed he’s one of the brightest prospects in the lightweight division,” said Alex Camponovo, Vice President and matchmaker for Thompson Boxing. “His height and reach, along with his punching power will give anyone problems. He will soon be in a meaningful fight with a ranked opponent.



Underdard Results

6-Round Lightweight Bout (Co-Main Event)

Lightweight George Acosta (9-1, 1 KO) outworked Ivan Benitez (14-4, 6 KO) over six rounds. Acosta used superior boxing skills and got the unanimous decision victory. Scorecards read 59-55, 60-54, 58-56.

8-Round Bantamweight Bout

Bantamweight Saul Sanchez (12-1, 7 KOs) routed Victor Trejo (17-12-2, 8 KOs) for eight full rounds winning a unanimous decision. Sanchez took the fight inside slugged out a hard fought win. Scorecards read 80-72 and 78-74 twice for Sanchez.

4-Round Featherweight Bout

Featherweight Jose Sanchez (6-0, 4 KOs) battered Luis Montellano (1-7-2, 1 KO) for four rounds. Sanchez applied a tremendous amount of pressure from the opening bell. Scorecards read 40-36 by all three judges in favor of Sanchez.

4-Round Middleweight Bout

Super Middleweight Richard Brewart (7-0, 3 KOs) scored a third-round knockout against Erick Martinez (14-16-1, 8 KOs). After landing some powerful combinations, Brewart ended the bout at the 1:36 mark of round three with a strong uppercut to the head.

4-Round Bantamweight Bout

Super Bantamweight Ivan Zarate (2-0) defeated Ulises Gabriel (0-2) by way of unanimous decision. Zarate displayed a great body attach throughout the fight. Score cards read 40-36 across the board.