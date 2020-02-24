Floyd Mayweather ‘same day’ return is ON!, ‘talks held with Dana White’

World Boxing News

Former king of boxing Floyd Mayweather is on the verge of confirming a massive return to action, as stated by uncle Jeff Mayweather recently.

Revealing details of what has been described as an ‘easy’ way to make a vast amount of money for little work, Jeff spoke about the comeback.

“Floyd is talking about the possibility of fighting McGregor and Khabib in the same day, which he could easily make happen. There have already been talks with Floyd and Dana White about making a deal.” Jeff Mayweather told VegasInsider.com.

“Floyd is no longer the top of his sport, but he’ll beat both of them. He could beat both of them back to back, one in the day time, one in the night time – it doesn’t matter, they’d have no chance, it’s easy for him.

“Floyd said one in the daytime and one in the night, it’ll be something that’s never been done before.

“Double pay-per-view, expensive a** buy. He’d knock Conor’s a** out early because if he knows he has a second fight coming, he’s not going to put on a show like last time. He’d beat the s***t out of Conor.

“Floyd is a master of planning these things. He’s the one that always turns nothing into something huge. These things are expected of him.

“It’s evolution, times change. You’ve got to roll with it, and if you don’t roll, you lose.

“Why would he stay retired when he can fight UFC guys that couldn’t beat him up if he was f*****g 60 years old?

“At some point he does need to retire, but if he’s gonna be fighting guys who never really boxed, why not carry on? He’s gotten more than these guys could ever learn, so why not take the money?

"I'm sure it's gonna be hard for him to come back because he has been out of action for a while, but he's gonna get back into that same old mode – and when he gets into that mode, you pick any UFC fighter in the damn world, they're not gonna touch him. Simple."







A-SIDE

Mayweather’s trusted advisor Leonard Ellerbe stated Floyd would outline his plans soon.

“You never know what will happen in combat sports, if there’s an opportunity out there for Floyd to be the A-side in a situation where he’s providing some sort of entertainment for the fans he’ll make that decision,” Ellerbe told VegasInsider.com.

“The fact of the matter is, that if there is an opportunity and Floyd makes the decision to go get that kind of bag, then he’ll do it.

“I will never put words in his mouth. If he ever wants to do something he’ll let the world know.”