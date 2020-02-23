Dillian Whyte checks Eddie Hearn as promoter ignores WBC mandatory with Fury vs Joshua offer

World Boxing News

📷 Dave Thompson

Dillian Whyte is livid following immediate attempts by his own promoter Eddie Hearn to bypass and ignore his mandated shot at the WBC title.

Whyte has been put forward by the WBC and has been number one contender for almost 1000 days.

WBC chiefs ratified that Whyte should get his shot not later than February 2021.

This means once Fury and Wilder finish their expected trilogy saga, Whyte should be next.

But rather than wait for Wilder to make his decision on whether to use his third fight clause in the contract, Hearn waded straight in with an offer to new king Fury.

Hearn wants Fury to fight Joshua for the undisputed crown, meaning Whyte could face a longer wait.

Joshua would have to push back his planned June date and then relinquish two of his belts in order to fight Fury.

Kubrat Pulev would get his IBF chance, whilst Oleksadr Usyk may get the WBO strap outright.

Fury vs AJ would be a two-belt unification and not undisputed as planned, and see Whyte hanging on again – as usual.

Should Fury and Joshua square-off, and the fight end controversially, a rematch could make it even longer for the Londoner.

Whyte was clearly not happy when Hearn used his usual technique of making inroads on social media. Replying back to Hearn stating he wants his stipulated shot.

A post shared by Ashley Theophane outlined that quite clearly.

It all seems a messy affair at the moment and will not be cleared up until Wilder makes his intentions apparent before March 21st.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ offered no excuses in the immediate aftermath, but it’s since been revealed some sort of injury played a part in the loss.

MASTERFUL

But take nothing away from Fury. His performance was masterful. On that form, he looks pretty much unbeatable.

Therefore, Joshua may be best served waiting to see how a trilogy plays out and sticking with Pulev for the time being.

The only upside for Whyte could be the chance to battle Pulev for the vacant IBF title if some sort of deal can be stuck ad part of the potential Fury vs Joshua blockbuster.