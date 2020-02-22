World super-welterweight champ Patrick Teixeira re-inks with Golden Boy

RINGSIDE

Golden Boy is proud to announce that WBO Junior Middleweight Champion Patrick Teixeira (31-1, 22 KOs) has extended his promotional agreement with the company.

Teixeira will return on a Golden Boy stacked card against his mandatory challenger on a soon-to-be announced date.

Teixeira, who originally calls Santa Catarina, Brazil his home, made his professional debut in August 2011 and developed an impressive undefeated record with 24 wins and 20 knockouts.

In January 2015, he signed a promotional agreement with Golden Boy and faced Patrick Allotey and Don Mouton within the next few months.

Though suffering his first defeat against Curtis “The Cerebral Assassin” Stevens in May 2016, the 29-year-old champion has remained undefeated since then, capturing a world title against dangerous contender Carlos Adames in November 2019.

“I am very happy to re-sign with Golden Boy,” said Patrick Teixeira. “Thanks to this great promotional company, I was able to achieve my dream of becoming a world champion, and I am grateful for all they have done for me. I look forward to return to the bring to defend my world title and continue delivering great fights.”

“Ever since we signed Patrick Teixeira, we never lost faith in him because we knew his potential,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “And because Golden Boy is a factory where talent is forged, we knew that sooner or later we’d guide him towards his dream of becoming a world champion. That’s exactly what he did, demonstrating the special chemistry that exists between us and our fighters. We call that loyalty.”