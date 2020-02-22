Mind games remain rife for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II

Mick Kane

The run-up to the Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder rematch has been fairly good-natured however Wilder is not going to get pulled into any mind games.

The Gyspy King is well known for using psychological warfare as part of his make up but has been quite reserved and even complimentary at stages in the run-up to this fight.

“I don’t believe anything Fury says,” Wilder said. “I think he is just trying to butter me up and use a lot of mind games. He did that in the first fight to try and steal rounds, so we were lucky that we had experienced judges that weren’t influenced by that. I am not concerned with what I says, I am more focused on what he does. I am a man of action.”

Fury has claimed he is going to match fire for fire this time rather than use his boxing skills, he is going looking for the knockout.

“I am planning for everything, but I think when coming forward doesn’t work for him, he will resort to what he knows.” Wilder answered. “He may try to come forward at first, but once he feels my power, that will stop quickly.”

After one of the most memorable final rounds of top level championship boxing in the first fight, Wilder feels Fury will have that round stuck in his head, knowing he can be hurt.

“Round 12 has been in his mind since day one, that’s why he ran away from the rematch.

“In the back of Fury’s mind, he will think about how I gave him a concussion and how he had no idea how he even got on the ground. So, I do believe that round is in his head, and if he says otherwise, he is lying.”







CHAMP

Wilder feels comfortable being the champion and this fight week is nothing new.

“I deserve to be here because of the talent I have and what I am able to do. I’ve been knocking guys out for 12 years, so this is nothing new to me. I mean what I say, and I say what I mean, and I am exactly where I am supposed to be.”

