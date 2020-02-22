Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder BOTH WEIGH HEAVY for MGM rematch

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Despite Bob Arum disputing a scaling of 270 pounds, Tyson Fury weighed in THREE POUNDS heavier than that mark on Friday at the MGM Grand.

Fury previously stated he’d be ‘270 pounds of solid rock’ for Wilder, which Arum told WBN may not be the case.

“You have to understand, when you are dealing with a six-foot, nine-inch guy – a massive human being, you can turn a lot of fat into muscle. With that muscle, he’s going to put on weight. But it’s not like flab weight. It’s not like Andy Ruiz’s weight,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News prior to the weigh-in.

“He looks more fit to me than I saw him in the last two fights. His body is a lot more svelte. So, it’s that resulting in more weight, you know I have absolutely no idea. But it’s not like somebody putting on an extra ten or fifteen pounds of fat.

“I don’t even know if he has put it on because I know from the nutritionist that he’s eating well. There’s no junk food. Everything that is going into his system is monitored, unlike the first two fights he had with me. “Fury has a proper nutritionist now looking out for him. He’s in great shape. He works out twice a day, so if there is extra weight, it will absolutely be of no consequence.

“I don’t even know if there is a weight difference. “I don’t know where that number (270 pounds) came from. Sometimes fighters say a lot of s*** that really isn’t right.

“He just looks a lot fitter than he did for the last two fights,” he said.

For his part, Wilder weighed the heaviest of his career at 231.

Buy Wilder vs Fury II Pay-Per-View on ESPN+​. ​Sign up HERE.

WEIGHTS

ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV (9 p.m. ET)

Tyson Fury 273 lbs vs. Deontay Wilder 231lbs

(Fury’s Lineal and Wilder’s WBC World Heavyweight Championship — 12 Rounds)

Charles Martin 254 lbs vs. Gerald Washington 236.5 lbs

(IBF Heavyweight World Title Eliminator— 12 Rounds)

Emanuel Navarrete 122 lbs vs. Jeo Santisima 122 lbs

(Navarrete’s WBO Junior Featherweight World Title — 12 Rounds

Sebastian Fundora 153.5 lbs vs. Daniel Lewis 153 lbs

(Super Welterweight — 10 Rounds

ESPN (8 p.m. ET)

Javier Molina 141.5 lbs vs. Amir Imam 141.5 lbs

(Super Lightweight — 10 Rounds)

ESPNews (7:30 p.m. ET)

Subriel Matias 142 lbs vs. Petros Ananyan 142 lbs

(Super Lightweight — 10 Rounds)







ESPN APP (5 p.m. ET)

Matt Conway 132.5 lbs vs. Gabriel Flores Jr. 132.5 lbs

(Lightweight — 8 Rounds)

Vito Mielnicki, Jr. 147 lbs vs. Corey Champion 147 lbs

(Welterweight — 4 Rounds)

Alberto Guevara 126 lbs vs. Isaac Lowe 125.5 lbs

(Lowe’s WBC International Featherweight title — 10 Rounds)

Rolando Romero 137 lbs vs. Arturs Ahmetovs 136 lbs

(Lightweight — 8 Rounds)