EXCLUSIVE: Manager claims Riddick Bowe is BANNED from Wilder vs Fury II, reveals PPV deal

Phil Jay

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe will not be able to attend this Saturday’s huge heavyweight battle at the MGM Grand, according to his manager.

Eli Karabell, who has been in constant contact with WBN over a possible return for the 52-year-old, revealed he reached out to Top Rank promoter Bob Arum this week.

Arum, never one to mince his words, told Karabell where to go due to his badgering of companies over the possibility of signing Bowe.

Karabell had also reached out to Arum over Bowe taking on Tyson Fury is he is successful this weekend. Needless to say, Arum wasn’t impressed with the offer.

“Mr. Bob Arum just called both Mr. Bowe and me ‘Pr***’ on the phone regarding the Tyson Fury fight proposal,” Karabell exclusively told World Boxing News. “He also said that we are banned from the Wilder vs Fury fight, which he is co-promoting.

“Mr. Arum said that I am a ‘pr***’ and Mr. Bowe is a ‘pr***’. The also said that we are three-fifths of men.”

During the disclosure of Arum’s wrath, Karabell added that Bowe has since reached a TV deal over a proposed fight with Alonzo Butler, which WBN broke the news of first.

Bowe vs Butler is being proposed for April, although it may need to be pushed back a little longer.

“I just spoke with Steve Machado from Impact TV,” stated Karabell. “They formally agreed over the telephone to signing Riddick Bowe to a Pay-Per-View deal with Impact TV.

"Right now, Bowe is due to fight Alonzo Butler in Chattanooga in April," he concluded.







CONCERN

Back on January 25th, Karabell had outlined plans for Bowe to begin an astonishing comeback to the sport in his 50’s.

“We just heard back from Impact TV and Tapia promotions. Riddick Bowe is looking to do a show against Alonzo Butler as his first opponent in Chattanooga, TN.

“Mr. Bowe says that Butler is certainly an easy victory any day of the week. He cannot wait to get back in the ring.”

A recent meeting with a concerned WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman went ahead with Bowe, who seems to remain focused on getting back in the ring despite his advanced years.

