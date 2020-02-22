EXCLUSIVE: Bob Arum expecting ‘spectacular’ Tyson Fury ring entrance

Phil Jay

📷 Mikey Williams

Bob Arum concluded his exclusive pre-fight interview with WBN by discussing the possibility of another eye-opening ring entrance from Tyson Fury in Las Vegas.

Conducting his last two bouts on the strip, Fury channeled Apollo Creed from Rocky before giving Mexican fans a show on Independence weekend last September.

Despite reports that Arum gave Fury a helping hand with both, the Top Rank boss says he’s in the dark about what’s to come on Saturday night.

“People gave me credit for the last two ring entrances, but I had nothing to do with either of them. It was all down to Tyson Fury. I didn’t even talk to him (about them),” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

Asked if he thinks Tyson has something special in the pipeline, Arum answered: “I have absolutely no idea. But Tyson Fury being Tyson Fury, you better believe it’s going to be a spectacular ring entrance.”

Giving his final words of the Pay-Per-View clash, which is expected to break records, Arum stated: “We can’t wait for fight night.

“The response from everybody from cable systems, satellite providers, digital platforms has been enormous. I want to thank especially ESPN and FOX for the magnificent way they have both stepped up to the plate to help us promote this fight.

“I want to also take this opportunity to thank my friends at PBC. They have worked so well with my staff at Top Rank to make this such a great event.

“And of course giving kudos to the two fighters who have been amazing in the comments they have made about the fight to the press, respecting each other’s ability but confident in the fact that each of them believes that they will win.

“And I’m particularly impressed and very thankful for Tyson Fury, who has shown the world how you as a participant promote a big event like this heavyweight championship match.”







PREDICTION

Concluding with his prediction, Arum said: “Tyson has done a marvelous job communicating to the press.

“Having watched him in the gym sparring, I’m telling everybody that he’s on the top of his game. You’re going to see a masterful performance from Tyson on Feb. 22.”

Buy Wilder vs Fury II Pay-Per-View on ESPN+​. ​Sign up HERE.