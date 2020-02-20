‘He went in on him, tried to kill him!’ – Tyson Fury sparring incident revealed

Mick Kane

📸 Mikey Williams

With one of his stable being involved in the preparations for Tyson Fury, ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder, Sam Jones claims Fury has been dangerous in training.

Jones is heavyweight boxer Guido Vianello’s manager.

The Italian has fought on the undercard of Fury’s last two fights. Vianello is proving to be a knock out artist so far in his fledgling pro career.

He is currently 6-0 all coming by stoppage.

Discussing an incident between the pair, Jones explained what happened to VegasInsider.com.

“I heard that Tyson really went in on Guido (Vianello) during one spar,” Jones said. “They were sparring eight straight rounds together in front of Bob Arum.

“I think Tyson was probably having one of his days, and he tried to kill Guido. He did what he did. But Guido’s tough, Guido will have it. It’s sparring, you’re not in there to play about.”

Another fighter Jones manages is English heavyweight Joe Joyce. Joyce has a career-defining fight coming up in April against British champion Daniel Dubois.

Whoever wins that is expected to move on to world level within the next year.

Joyce has sparred with Fury in the past and Jones claims Joyce has been the hardest spar that Fury has ever trained with.

“Tyson said by his own admission that Joe’s the hardest spar he’s ever had in his life,” Jones said. “Joe’s tenacity and persistence, Joe doesn’t give you a moment.

“There’s no point of trying to go head hunting against Tyson Fury because it’s like punching confetti.”







FURY vs JOYCE

How does Jones feel Joyce would fare against Fury?

“Joe Joyce in that fight would have to take some welly, he really would, because Tyson’s very accurate, very fast, but it would be a great fight from what we’ve seen from the spars.

“People have this perception of Joe that he’s very slow, but Joe has huge punch output. Joe does Brazilian capoeira, standing backflips and he’s a 19 stone man.

“They are both kind of freaks of nature. It would be a great, great fight, Fury would be the favorite, but I’d be confident of Joe going in there and winning the fight.”

Buy Wilder vs Fury II Pay-Per-View on ESPN+​. ​Sign up HERE.

Mick Kane is a Staff Writer for World Boxing News. Follow Mick on Twitter @MickKaneMMA