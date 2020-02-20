Matchroom confirm Wilder vs Fury II presence, but still no Anthony Joshua

World Boxing News

📸 Ed Mulholland

Matchroom Boxing has confirmed the appearance of fighters at Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury but star man Anthony Joshua will not be present.

Fans and media alike had wondered why the unified heavyweight champion decided not to attend despite calling out both boxers.

Joshua is still yet to reveal whether or not he will make a last-minute dash to Las Vegas.

Instead, Matchroom is sending Mikey Garcia, Joseph Parker, Jessie Vargas, and Devin Haney to talk about fight week and their own future bouts.

They said: Thursday, February 20, from 3 pm (Jessie Vargas) and Friday, February 21, from 12noon (Joseph Parker and Devin Haney), Radio Row @ MGM Grand, Studios A and B

Matchroom Boxing USA are delighted to confirm that Jessie Vargas, Joseph Parker, and Devin Haney will appear on radio row at the MGM Grand.

They speak ahead of this weekend’s Heavyweight showdown between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in Las Vegas.

Vargas will be available for interview from 3pm (Thursday, February 20) as he closes his training camp ahead of his Welterweight blockbuster with Mikey Garcia. They fight at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Saturday February 29, live on DAZN.

And the former two-weight World champion will also opine on Saturday’s showdown.







VERDICT

Parker is returning to action on the Frisco card. He will have plenty to say on his future in the Heavyweight division plus his verdict on Wilder-Fury.

While hot-property Haney is eyeing major showdowns with the biggest names at Lightweight. Both fighters available for interview from 3 pm on Friday (February 21), along with Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith.

We would also like to thank our friends and colleagues at Top Rank for extending their hospitality during a huge week in Las Vegas.

Wilder and Fury trade blows at a sold out MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night. Surely there’s a ringside seat available, should AJ have a change of heart.

Following a trilogy and a mandatory against Dillian Whyte, Joshua is firmly in the frame for an undisputed blockbuster battle.

Buy Wilder vs Fury II Pay-Per-View on ESPN+​. ​Sign up HERE.