ITV’s BT Sport partnership content sharing coverage of Wilder vs Fury II announced

RINGSIDE

BT Sport, ITV and Queensberry Promotions have today announced they will share boxing content and programming in the run up to Tyson Fury’s hugely anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday February 22nd.

On Friday 21st, ITV viewers will be able to enjoy the first epic Wilder v Fury fight from 00.15 – Wilder v Fury 1: Full Fight Replay.

BT Sport documentary [first aired on Tuesday 18th at 10.45pm and available on the ITV Hub], Round 12: Fury’s Resurrection, looks back on one of the most iconic rounds in boxing history.

Big names from the sport, including Frank Warren, David Haye, George Foreman and Mike Tyson discuss their immediate reaction and what it meant for boxing and the heavyweight division.

The week of boxing action culminates on Saturday 22nd with Live Boxing From York Hall on ITV at 10.15pm, ahead of Wilder v Fury 2.

FIGHT NIGHT

Simulcasting on BT Sport and BT Sport Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, BT Sport Fight Night live from the famous East London venue headlined by a British Title fight between Super Bantamweight’s Brad Foster and Lucien Reid, in a rematch of their controversial draw from September last year.

Also featuring will be Bantamweight sensation and nine time amateur champion Dennis ‘The Menace’ McCann, in his 6th pro fight, and Scotland’s only ever world amateur champion Willy Hutchinson. The programme will also include build up from the BT Sport team live in Las Vegas.

In addition to the slate of shared programming, viewers can tune in on Thursday 20th February to watch ITV’s episode 2 of Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, a three part series which offers exclusive, behind the scenes access and an unprecedented insight into Tyson Fury’s life as he prepares to take on Deontay Wilder for a second time