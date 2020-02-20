Goodwin Boxing duo added to Avanesyan vs Kelly undercard

RINGSIDE

2 Goodwin Boxer’s were yesterday announced on the undercard of the massive Matchroom promoted Avanesyan vs Kelly at the O2 on 28th March.

Unbeaten bantamweight Sam Cox & hard hitting undefeated Light Heavyweight Dana Zaxo were the 2 boxers who got the nod.

Steve Goodwin said “We have an excellent working relationship with Eddie, Frank Smith & all at Matchroom and we are pleased to help supply them with quality talent for this huge card”.

Steve went onto say “It’s another great opportunity for these 2 exciting fighters, it’s a great card but its even better now with these 2 added”

Cox who is unbeaten in 5 contest is looking towards titles this year beamed “I am excited to be added.

“I can’t wait to put on a performance again for the whole of the O2. I can’t thank Steve enough for getting me this opportunity”

24 year old Dana “The Savage” Zaxo has the power to light up any arena, unbeaten in 6 contests & always brings a vocal crowd.

He said “I appreciate the opportunity the main event is a superb fight, I look forward to adding to that excitement”.